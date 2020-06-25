Steelers-Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled

by: John Lynch

Posted:

Canton, Ohio (WTRF)- According to Adam Schfter of ESPN, the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This marks the first time the NFL has had to cancel an event on its calendar because of the pandemic.

The HOF game was scheduled to be played  Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6.

The annual HOF enshrinement ceremony has been postponed.

The HOF kicks off the NFL season as being the first preseason game of the year.

