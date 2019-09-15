Statewide alert issued for missing Indiana 17-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Indiana 17-year-old out of Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for help in its search for Vivian Alexis Ziko, 17, who was last seen around noon Saturday.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Ziko is 5 feet, 1 inches tall, and 102 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow and gray striped shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

