Stars of ‘Tacoma FD’ work to provide laughs during trying times

For cast and crew of the workplace comedy “Tacoma FD,” timing was everything in terms of getting the second season of their show on the air as planned.

When officials issued stay at home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, it brought much of Hollywood production to a standstill. But, by then, filming on “Tacoma” had already wrapped and episodes were in post-production.

“Our editing process has been slowed down,” said actor Steve Lemme, adding that the “Tacoma” cast and crew simply lucked out. “Every production in Los Angeles has stopped shooting right now, and a lot of TV series stopped in the middle,” he explained. “(But) we’re going to have all 13 of our episodes come out. And I think it’s the perfect time for people to get something to laugh at.”

Set in a firehouse in Tacoma, Washington, the series follows a zany group first responders in a city so wet, they only battle just one blaze a year.

Actor Lemme and co-star Kevin Heffernan did their interview together via videoconference, due to social distancing measures.

“You know, it’s been hard,” Heffernan noted. “Steve and I have been together probably every day for like two years … and all of a sudden, we’ve all been sent to our respective rooms here and we’re trying to edit and finish each show remotely, which is a little more challenging. But we definitely get a lot more family time, which, you know, it’s nice. It’s nice to center yourself a little bit and spend some more time with the family. So, I think, you know, there’s maybe a silver lining in it.”

