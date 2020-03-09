‘Star Wars’ inspired group takes over UNM’s campus

A group calling itself the "Order of the Wolf" is bringing "starblade" combat inspired by Star Wars' lightsabers to students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOB) — University of New Mexico students might run into an unusual group if they stroll around campus Tuesday nights.

The “Order of the Wolf” is a “Star Wars” inspired club where members meet up to fight each other. The rules of combat are simple: don’t smack people in the face and have fun.

“We’re here to fight a little bit. Some combat with starblades,” says an Order of the Wolf member who goes by White Knight. “Starblades were inspired by lightsabers, so think lightsaber combat.”

White Knight encourages anyone and everyone to participate.

