Star Wars director J.J. Abrams’s responds to Scorsese’s Marvel comments

(WCMH/WGN) — Martin Scorsese said Marvel movies aren’t cinema. J.J. Abrams is now saying what he thinks of these comments and whether he thinks it also applies to Star Wars.

“I love movies. I love cinema. Sometimes a story calls for it being a visual spectacle and not much more, I suppose. Sometimes, it’s not meant to be visually spectacular at all, but deeply emotional and deeply meaningful,” said Abrams. “You look at what Scorsese said about the Marvel films. He just made a movie that happens to use visual effects in a massive way, but does it in sort of an invisible way, or is intended to be invisible way. Obviously, comic book films are not meant to be without their visual effects. They are comic book films.”

Abrams went on to say that he doesn’t think Scorsese’s characterization is fair.

“I think that there is a gamut of types of movies. I think to say one is cinema and one is not cinema isn’t quite fair. I think that cinema is big enough and broad enough that it can contain all sorts of storytelling,” said Abrams.

The Star Wars director says that his movie strikes a balance between effects and story.

“I just know that in the case of this film, our goal was to tell a deeply emotional and moving story that happens to have visual spectacle, but not to make something that is all about the visual effects. The visual effects were always at every turn, for us, serving character and story,” said Abrams.