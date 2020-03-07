Stanford University cancels classes, limits sporting events after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

STANFORD, California (WCMH/AP) — Stanford University has canceled classes for the next two weeks after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus.

Stanford said the staff member has not been to work since the symptoms were reported.

The university is notifying people who may have been exposed, and so far, two students are self-isolatiing after possible exposure to the virus.

They are awaiting results at this time.

“It’s really, like, a very, very serious situation and it could really affect faculty and members of the community, so I think that the prompt response is the right thing to do,” said one student.

University officials said the final two weeks of the winter quarter will now be moved to online formats, and final exams will be take-home.

In addition, Stanford has established attendance limits at 10 sports venues “to allow fans the opportunity for social distancing” as a precautionary measure given concerns about the coronavirus.

The university said Thursday that attendance would involve limiting entrants to about one-third of each venue’s capacity through April 15 or beyond that date if necessary.

Stanford has applied to host first- and second-round women’s NCAA Tournament basketball games later this month and discussions were ongoing about whether the university would continue with those plans, Stanford said.