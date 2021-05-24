‘Standing by him’: Josh Duggar’s wife Anna reportedly thinks he’s innocent, source says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (WJW) — Anna Duggar is reportedly supporting her husband Josh Duggar amid allegations he received and was found in possession of child pornography. The two were formerly a part of the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting.”

An inside source reportedly told People Magazine “She’s standing by him,” and that “[Anna] thinks Josh is innocent.”

The source also told the magazine that Josh, 33, has seen his children and his wife since the case began and that “she has to be there.” He is not allowed to be in the presence of any other children at this time, other than his own, a judge ruled.

The couple is expecting their seventh child together soon.

The former reality TV personality has pleaded not guilty in the case following an arrest and is currently staying at a third-party custodian’s home in Arkansas awaiting his trial, which is scheduled for July.

Washington County Detention Center photo, Josh Duggar. 4.29.2021.

Each charge, for possessing and receiving child pornography, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison along with fines as high as $250,000.

The Duggar family reality show was dropped back in 2015 after it was revealed Josh had previously molested four of his sisters, which his parents knew about and said he had apologized for. Josh also later admitted to a pornography addiction and to cheating on Anna, after he was found to be a frequenter of AshleyMadison.com when the cheating website’s records were hacked.

Josh and Anna have been married since Sept. 26, 2008.