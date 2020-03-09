Stand-out contestant impresses judges on tonight’s “The Voice”

(NBC) — Tonight on NBC4 starting at 8 p.m. the “Blind Auditions” continue on “The Voice” as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.

One of the contestants to watch for on tonight’s episode is 31-year-old artist, Mike Jerel, from Ashburn, Georgia. From his nearly his first note he piqued the interest of Nick Jonas and John Legend. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton then joined the fight to coach the singer.

“Well Mike, you just lit the room on fire,” exclaimed Clarkson.

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) John Legend, Blake Shelton — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” Episode 1803 — Pictured: Nick Jonas — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” Episode 1803 — Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Mike never knew his biological father and grew up in Georgia with his single mom, brother, and grandma. Mike’s grandma helped raise him when his mom was working multiple jobs to support the family. Everyone knew Mike’s grandma around their small town because she was a teacher and would also sing at all of the churches in town.

Mike’s grandma got him into music by purchasing him his first drum set. She would bring him along with her while she sang at convalescent homes and he would back her up on the drums. Mike was only 5-years-old and his payment during these times was always a “Happy Meal.”

While in college, Mike gained the freshman fifteen and then some. He developed some bad habits from stress over his grandma who was sick from cancer, it led to Mike packing on the pounds. Mike’s vocal coach told him he needed to get the weight off, so after he left college he changed his way of thinking and lost over 100 pounds.

In 2014, his grandma passed away from cancer. He started a foundation in his grandma’s name to give back to the community and travels around to retirement homes to sing for the residents, just as he did with his grandma as a child.

Currently, Mike is singing in the “B.B. King All-Stars Band” on a cruise ship, singing in corporate bands and in an established band in Columbus, Georgia. When not touring with the cruise ship, Mike teaches private vocal lessons. He hopes “The Voice” is his chance to make his childhood dream come to life.

“The Voice” is America’s favorite four-time Emmy®-winning phenomenon. Vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches (Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton) and fight for a chance to be named “The Voice.”

This season, EGOT winner and multi-talented musician John Legend returns for a second time, joining beloved global pop superstar Kelly Clarkson, lovable show veteran Blake Shelton, and newcomer Nick Jonas. The talent and competition are fierce as the coaches go head-to-head, passionately mentoring and nurturing the most talented vocal artists from all over the country.

Some of music’s biggest names also serve as advisors, offering their professional creative insights and adding to the fun. Every episode is packed with incredible singers, inspiring stories and unforgettable moments.

Carson Daly (“TODAY Show”) hosts.

Interested in attending a show taping or live episode of “The Voice?” Apply for tickets at: http://1iota.com/Show/178/NBC—The-Voice