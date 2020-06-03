Stadium-sized asteroid heading towards Earth this week

ST. LOUIS – NASA is keeping tabs on a massive asteroid that is coming closer to Earth each day. The space agency has an asteroid watch section of its website showing the next five approaches, which are all in the next few days.

The largest is estimated to be 1,100 feet wide, approximately the size of a football stadium. That one, named 2002 NN4, would come the closest to Earth on June 6. However, scientists do not expect there to be a collision on Earth. Its closest approach will be 3,160,000 miles from Earth.

There are three others the size of a plane and one the size of a house that are also making their way towards earth during the next few days. Scientists do not believe there are any concerns from those asteroids either. The closest one is expected to come within 1,830,000 miles of earth later today.

Courtesy: NASA

You can learn more on NASA’s asteroid watch page.