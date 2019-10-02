St. Louis Blues’ biggest fan, inspiration rewarded with championship ring

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WCMH) — The St. Louis Blues surprised their biggest fan, and biggest inspiration during it’s Stanley Cup run, Tuesday.

Two years ago, Laila Anderson, 11, was diagnosed with a rare immune disease called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocystosis. The life-long Blues fan was required to undergo chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant earlier this year.

Before undergoing treatment, Laila was a fixture at Blues’ home games, often getting fist bumps from the players as they entered the arena.

Then, after her treatment in January, she was confined either to the hospital or home, but always kept an eye on her team.

Around the same time Laila began treatment, the Blues, at the bottom of the NHL standings, began fighting back as well, piling up win after win after win, much to her delight, eventually landing in the playoffs.

Laila’s doctor said she was well enough to travel to game three of the Western Conference Final between the Blues and the San Jose Sharks. And she was there when the Blues won the Cup in Boston in June.

“She’s special to us,” Blues defender Colton Parayko told NBC Sports back then. “She’s taught me a lot of life lessons outside of hockey. We’re excited to see her get better and obviously see her at more of the games.”

And now, Laila has a championship ring to add to her ever-impressive Blues memorabilia.

In a video posted to the Blues’ Twitter account, Parayko and Alex Steen surprise Laila and her family at their home in order to present the surprise to Laila.

A special gift from her boys – thank you Laila for being such an inspiration during our #StanleyCup run. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4Zlu1Xuwjb — St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019

“You know how much you mean to us and what an inspiration you’ve been to so many people,” Steen said to Laila, hiding the ring box behind his back. “So me and Colton are here representing our organization and everybody there. We have something we would like you to open right now.”

Once Laila sees what was waiting inside, she broke out in tears of joy.

“I feel like I shouldn’t be touching this right now,” the happy Laila said.