Florida police officer charged with felony in battery case

U.S. & World

by: S. Brady Calhoun

Posted: / Updated:
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield police officer was arrested and charged with a felony after he allegedly used excessive force on a resident, Springfield Police and Bay County Sheriff’s officials said during a joint news conference Tuesday.

Ronnie Nelson

Ronnie Nelson was charged with felony official misconduct and misdemeanor battery and was placed on unpaid leave pending termination. Officials said video footage showing Nelson using excessive force on a resident walking near Highway 98 surfaced and led to the charges.

The WMBB stream of the news conference is below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools