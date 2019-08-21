Spider-Man could leave Marvel’s universe if no Disney, Sony deal

You might not see Spiderman jumping from building to building in the next Marvel movie.

That’s because Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures can’t come to an agreement on money.

Variety Magazine says Disney wants both companies to chip in 50/50 on future Spiderman movies.

If the two companies can’t come to an agreement, Marvel Studios president will not produce future Spider-Man films.

The reports comes days after “Spider-Man: Far from Home” became Sony’s highest-grossing film ever, earning 1.1 billion worldwide.





