Special ‘Dateline: Journey for Justice’ features rare interviews with families impacted by police violence

(NBC News) — Tonight on a special “Dateline,” for the first time on television, the families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake Jr. and Eric Garner open up together in a raw and emotional conversation about their pain, anger and frustration over police violence.
During the one-hour, “Journey for Justice” special, NBC News’ Craig Melvin speaks with Floyd’s siblings, Blake’s father and sister and Garner’s mother and son about police brutality, racial injustice and their shared commitment to turning their pain into advocacy work.
Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, tells Melvin: “Until I can get that satisfaction of understanding and knowing that I matter, my life matters here, it’ll never be the same for me. I will have to keep protesting.”
“Journey for Justice” also features interviews with key experts and lawmakers on the demand for major police reforms and what they think should be done about police violence against Black Americans in the United States.
Melvin speaks with Rep. Cedric Richmond, Rep. Karen Bass, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Executive Director of Wisconsin Professional Police Association Jim Palmer and Yale Professor Philip Goff.
The exclusive joint interview airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on NBC4.
