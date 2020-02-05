Spartacus star Kirk Douglas dies at age 103

HOLLYWOOD – OCTOBER 03: Actor Kirk Douglas arrives at AFI’s 40th Anniversary celebration presented by Target held at Arclight Cinemas on October 3, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for AFI)

(WCMH) — Actor, producer, director and author Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at the age of 103.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son Michael Douglas said in a statement obtained by People magazine. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Douglas was one of the first major stars of the silver screen. His acting career spanned more than six decades.

Family members say he health has recently been in decline. He suffered a stroke in 1996, but recovered most of his faculties.

Douglas also served in the Navy during World War II.