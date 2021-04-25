Spanish man arrested after allegedly infecting 22 people with COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(NEXSTAR) – Spanish police arrested a man after he allegedly infected 22 people with COVID-19.

The 40-year-old Manacor man infected eight people directly and 14 indirectly at his workplace and gym, police said in a report.

The man reportedly told colleagues, “I’m going to give you all the coronavirus,” while lowering his face mask and coughing, police said.

Agents began investigating the unnamed man at the end of January, when they learned of an outbreak at a “well-known establishment” in Manacor.

The man underwent a PCR test for which he tested positive, police said, though he continued to go to the gym and show up to work, defying his bosses’ orders.

Police said when they arrested the man, he had a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

None of the people the man allegedly infected have been hospitalized.

Police said he faces a charge for “crime of injuries.”