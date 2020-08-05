SpaceX tests prototype spacecraft designed to carry up to 100 passengers to Mars

(KPRC) — SpaceX successfully completed a highly-anticipated “hop test” of its Starship SN5 prototype Tuesday at its test facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Just before 7 p.m., on SpaceX team’s third attempt, the stainless steel spacecraft prototype, with a single SpaceX raptor engine, “hopped” nearly 500 feet into the air before coming back down and landing on its legs, as it was designed to do. The two-stage rocket system is also collectively called Starship.

For SpaceX, this was a big milestone in Starship’s development. Workers continue to build and test Starship prototypes, a spacecraft designed for long-term spaceflight. It would carry cargo and 100 passengers, launching atop SpaceX’s Super Heavy rocket.

The destination: Mars.

For now, SpaceX will continue to work on the spacecraft after the SN5 prototype passed previous tests with flying colors and now the hop test.

