Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for 2nd straight day over tech issues

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Southwest Airlines is dealing with technical problems for the second day in a row, according to a tweet from the airline’s account, and planes are grounded nationwide again.

“We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve. We will share more info soon,” the message said at 11 a.m. PT.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Tuesday for all Southwest planes as the company resolves a “reservation computer issue.”

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

Some airports such as Hollywood Burbank, a smaller airport, said the nationwide issues were resolved just before 11:30 a.m. PT.

Still, other airports, including Dallas Love Field, tweeted Southwest planes are grounded because of a “network issue.” They “highly recommend” Southwest customers arrive to the airport early because check-in lines are getting long.

Pheonix Sky Harbor tweeted the airline was experiencing a “systemwide computer outage.”

Neither Dallas Love Field nor Phoenix Sky Harbor have said their issues are fixed.

Monday planes were grounded for hours because of a glitch. The airline told NewsNation it was because a third-party weather information provider had problems that was preventing pilots from accessing important safety information.

The cause of Tuesday’s disruption is unclear.

