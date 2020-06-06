SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP/WCMH) — A South Dakota couple is accused of giving four children illegal drugs and of zapping them with a cattle prod to get them to comply with orders.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is recommending 36-year-old Lance Long and 40-year-old Crystallynn Long of Sioux Falls be charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, abuse or cruelty to a minor and numerous other counts.

Sheriff’s Capt. Josh Phillips says the abuse had been going on for several years and involves boys ages 17, 13 and 11 as well as a 15-year-old girl.

“Been giving several children in the household methamphetamine and then using a hot shot cattle prod to get the children to obey commands or, if the children weren’t listening, they’d get zapped by this hot shot cattle prod,” said Capt. Phillips.

Phillips said the majority of the children in the home said they had been shocked with the cattle prod several times over the last three or four years.

The couple left the state once investigators started asking questions. A warrant task force arrested them in Oklahoma, KSFY reported.

Investigators said the 17-year-old spoke up about what was going on. He said he was joining the military and was worried about what would happen to the other children without him there to protect them.

The Longs’ public defender did not immediately return a call for comment on their behalf.