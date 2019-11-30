South Carolina boy, 9, killed in hunting accident by father

WILLISTON, South Carolina (CNN) — A family in South Carolina is devastated after losing their 9-year-old son on Thanksgiving Day.

They said Colton Williams was accidentally shot and killed by his father while they were hunting.

Colton Williams smiled big when he caught a fish two weeks ago with his father and grandparents.

The boy loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting.

Word spread overnight through the town of Williston.

A child lost his life in a hunting accident on Thanksgiving day.

Colton’s family said he was rabbit hunting with his father and a friend when something terrible happened.

They said his father accidentally shot and killed his son.

Colton’s grandfather sent the following message:

“This is hard. We are thankful to God for the 9 years we had with him, though. He was the brightest light in our lives.”

Colton was a bright student, too.

He was on the honor roll at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

The district posted about him Thursday night, saying councilors will be on hand Monday morning.

“Nine years old? That’s going to hurt the classmates and everything else and the principal,” said one unidentified school official. “Everybody know him.”

Colton’s grandfather also said his grandson “took piano lessons, won the marksmanship award at Camp Woodie, loved every sport and was a huge Clemson Tiger fan.”

Colton also played center for the Williston Blue Devils junior rec league and was selected to play on the all-star team.

Colton’s grandfather said his organs will be donated.