Sources claim Trump pollsters to be fired due to poll number leaks

by: CNN Newsroom

President Donald J. Trump

President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Members of the President Donald Trump campaign said it will fire several of its pollsters following the leak of unflattering internal poll numbers, according to two campaign officials.

The leaked numbers show Trump lagging behind potential Democratic presidential opponents in key states, such as Joe Biden in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Detailed numbers of four of the 17 states the campaign polled were leaked to the press, with media outlets beginning their reporting on the numbers weeks ago.

Trump got angry about the coverage of the numbers in recent days and a purge of the polling team was proposed, according to anonymous sources within the campaign.

Campaign officials declined to say on the record which pollsters would be fired and whether the firings have already taken place.

Two officials familiar with the discussions said the top two pollsters working for the Trump campaign, Tony Fabrizio and John McLaughlin, will stay on.

The poll leak fallout comes as Trump gets ready to launch his re-election bid in Orlando Tuesday night.

