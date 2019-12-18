Source: 16-year-old confessed to staging her own kidnapping in Bronx

(CNN) — Police in New York say the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl in the Bronx was all staged.

They say the teen confessed that she wanted to get away from her family.

Karol Sanchez was with her mother on Eagle Avenue in Melrose around 11:30 p.m. Monday when surveillance video shows four men in a car pull up, grab the teen, push her mother to the ground and then drive off.

“She was just screaming ‘my daughter my daughter my God someone please’ she was screaming hysterically.”

The family lives in Dutchess County but had been staying with relatives in the Bronx.

In the morning, the NYPD put out an Amber Alert and plastered the neighborhood with missing person posters.

Then, 15 hours after what “looked” like her abduction, Karol came back to the spot where she was taken and reunited with her relatives to their relief.

“She’s fine, thank God she’s fine.”

Sources told CBS2 the teen turned herself into police on site and confessed that she orchestrated her own kidnapping with the help of four accomplices in an attempt to run away from her family.

“She was shaken up, she was bending over, grabbing her knees, and discussing with the police,” said Zani Koxha, a witness.

Police let the teen go without charging her with any crimes.

The NYPD said it’s still investigating and is looking to speak with Karol’s accomplices.