HOLLYWOOD, CA (WCMH) — The trailer for the upcoming Mr. Rogers’ movie featuring Tom Hanks has been released.

Sony released the trailer for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Monday morning.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Official Trailer It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness. Based on the true story, #ABeautifulDayMovie in theaters this Thanksgiving. Posted by A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Sunday, July 21, 2019

The film is expected to focus on the friendship between the host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and journalist Tom Junod. Junod reluctantly agreed to profile Fred Rogers only to find “his perspective on life transformed.”

The movie is scheduled to be released this Thanksgiving.