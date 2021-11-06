(WJW) – Backyard Play Systems are recalling some playsets with wooden roofs over a potential entrapment hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, kids could become “trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.”

The recall affects Backyard Play Systems outdoor playsets with a wooden roof. The products are under brand names Yardline Play Systems (models Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer) and Gorilla Playsets (models Captain’s Fort, Fort Highlander).

Recalled Turbo Racer Playset

Recalled Cloud Racer Playset

Recalled Captain’s Fort Playset

Recalled Fort Highlander Playset

The playsets were sold online at Costco.com from March 2019 through May 2021 (Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer) and Lowes.com from December 2020 through May 2021 (Captain’s Fort, Fort Highlander) for approximately $1,000.

Anyone who has one of these products should stop using it right away and reach out to Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit, including replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

If anyone can’t or doesn’t want to do the repairs themselves, the company will send out a representative to make the repairs for free.

No injuries have been reported at this time.