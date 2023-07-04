HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Tuesday marks one year since the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

There are several events planned to mark the somber anniversary.

The day will kick off with a remembrance ceremony outside Highland Park’s city hall at 10 a.m.

As part of that ceremony, there will be a moment of silence at 10:14, the exact moment gunshots rang out.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the mass shooting.

After the remembrance ceremony, there will be a community walk and a musical performance in honor of the victims.

The day’s events will wrap up with a drone show.

WGN News will carry the ceremony during special live coverage beginning at 10 a.m.



