(CNN) — A new web app is making it easier for people with special needs to find friends in their city.

Making Authentic Friendships (MAF) was developed by a woman whose brother was diagnosed with ADHD and Autism at a young age.

According to her, it was hard for him to make friends and that sparked the idea for MAF, an app to help people on the spectrum become more social.

MAF first launch in August of 2019 and has users in 35 states and 12 countries.