The family of legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is mourning the loss of his grandson.

Snoop Dogg’s son Corde Broadus shared video on his Instagram with 13-month-old daughter Elleven giving her baby brother a kiss.

Corde Broadus wrote on Instagram Thursday night: “His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us.”

The family has not disclosed the infant’s cause of death.

Snoop Dogg has not made a comment in reference to the tragedy.