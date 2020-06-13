Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Interstate 81

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A small aircraft made an emergency landing on Interstate 81 near mile marker 112 Friday evening.



Photos courtesy of Nicole Labenski

State Troopers responded to the scene of the plane parked in the median of I-81 around 6:00 PM.

According to police, the pilot reported he was attempting to reach the Joe Zerbey Airport but ran out of gas and had to make the emergency landing.

The pilot was not injured in the landing and the plane was not damaged. Troopers then escorted the plane for four miles to the Joe Zerbey Airport.

Details of the incident have been reported to the Federal Airline Administration.