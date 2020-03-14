Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
1  of  11
Closings and Delays
CenterPoint Church -Marion Greater Christ Temple Karl Rd Baptist Church Lancaster First UMC Maize Rd Baptist Church New Salem Baptist Church Northwest United Methodist Church St Paul United Church of Christ St. Paul Lutheran Church - Westerville Tri-Village Christian Church Worthington Presbyterian Church

Slovakia’s election winner to form 4-party government

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The chairman of the winning party in Slovakia’s parliamentary election has told the country’s president he has agreed to form a coalition government with three other parties. Igor Matovic and his center-right populist opposition group Ordinary People captured 25% of Feb. 29’s vote to win. President Zuzana Caputova asked Matovic on March 4 to lead the efforts to create a new government. After their meeting on Saturday, Matovic said he presented the details of his Cabinet to the president. It is not clear when the new government might be sworn in. Matovic and Caputova are scheduled to meet again on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools