Slovakia’s election winner to form 4-party government

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — The chairman of the winning party in Slovakia’s parliamentary election has told the country’s president he has agreed to form a coalition government with three other parties. Igor Matovic and his center-right populist opposition group Ordinary People captured 25% of Feb. 29’s vote to win. President Zuzana Caputova asked Matovic on March 4 to lead the efforts to create a new government. After their meeting on Saturday, Matovic said he presented the details of his Cabinet to the president. It is not clear when the new government might be sworn in. Matovic and Caputova are scheduled to meet again on Monday.