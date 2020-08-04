SLIDESHOW: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, turns 39 today

(AP) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, celebrates her 39th birthday today.

Earlier this year, Meghan and husband Harry completed their final engagement as senior members of the British Royal family, before stepping down from royal duties and relocating to North America.

The couple are currently living in a luxury mansion borrowed from entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, in the secure gated community of Beverly Ridge in Beverly Hills.

Meghan, formerly Meghan Markle, was born on Aug. 4, 1981, to a clinical therapist mother and television lighting director father and grew up in Los Angeles. She became an actress and was best known for her TV role as an ambitious paralegal in the hit U.S. legal drama “Suits”. Outside of acting, Markle founded a lifestyle blog called TheTig.com and has lent her celebrity status to humanitarian causes.

Meghan and Harry married in 2018 and celebrated the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019.

Archie is the queen’s eighth great-grandchild and is seventh in line to the British throne.

Meghan is currently suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and data protection breaches at a London court.