‘Sleeping’ Tesla driver caught on camera by former California council member

It’s definitely from the category of things you don’t see every day.

A car driving down the road on its own with the driver asleep behind the wheel.

As other cars drove by on the busy I-5 Los Angeles area freeway near the Magic Mountain exit, Fresno City Councilmember Clint Olivier and his wife, Alisha, caught the moment on video.

Olivier posted the video to Twitter saying: “@RalphNader Ralph can you do anything about stopping this disturbing phenomenon? My wife and I shot this video last week on the busy I-5 in LA. @Tesla #sleepingdrivers #unsafeatanyspeed”

@RalphNader Ralph can you do anything about stopping this disturbing phenomenon? My wife and I shot this video last week on the busy I-5 in LA. @Tesla #sleepingdrivers #unsafeatanyspeed pic.twitter.com/ADbpt0uSZ4 — Clint Olivier (@ClintOlivier) August 21, 2019

“A person sleeping behind the wheel of a car going 75 miles per hour on the 5 freeway,” Clint Olivier said.

Clint Olivier said the car was on autopilot and stayed in its lane heading right down the freeway with the driver totally oblivious.

“I haven’t checked the DMV manual, but I’m guessing it’s illegal to sleep while driving a car, and I’m guessing that Tesla does not recommend that you sleep while driving your car,” Clint Olivier said.

Tesla writes on its website that “autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

The driver does take over, waking suddenly and grabs the wheel.

“It’s one of those things that even when it’s happening you can’t believe it’s happening,” Clint Olivier said.

This is the second known drivers asleep at the wheel of a Tesla this year in LA that has grabbed media attention.

In March, another cellphone video caught a man snoozing behind the wheel with the car on autopilot.