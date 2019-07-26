Slain Ole Miss student was shot to death after leaving bar

HARMONTOWN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a University of Mississippi student was recorded on surveillance video leaving a bar alone hours before she was found shot to death.

The city of Oxford released the video showing 21-year-old Alexandria “Ally” Kostial alive hours before deputies found her body about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from university grounds. It shows Kostial hugging someone and leaving the bar at about 11:52 p.m. She’s picked up minutes later by a grey van.

Kostial’s roommate said Kostial arrived home around midnight. It’s unclear what happened between then and when her body was found in Harmontown that morning.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department told reporters Wednesday that a preliminary autopsy determined Kostial died of gunshot wounds.

Classmate Brandon A. Theesfeld, of Texas, has been charged with murder in her death.

Theesfeld was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the county jail.

“We are not releasing details of the investigation as this is an ongoing investigation,” Wilburn said.

Ole Miss spokesman Rod Guajardo said Theesfeld, a student of business administration, has been suspended from the university.

Kostial was studying for a bachelor’s degree in marketing. The woman’s father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that his daughter had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the university.

Theesfeld’s father, Dr. Daniel Theesfeld told WMC-TV that his son didn’t kill Kostial.

“I know my son is innocent,” the father said. “And I have reasons to believe that I can’t share anything now. But I would ask everybody to please give him the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.”

Lawyer Swayze Alford, who represented Theesfeld in an appearance Tuesday morning appearance before a judge, didn’t return a phone call or email seeking comment.

Lafayette County Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth agreed to consider whether to set bail for Theesfeld at a later date.