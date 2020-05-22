Skittles selling colorless candy for Pride Month

(CNN) — You’ll still be able to taste the rainbow, but for the month of June, Skittles is dropping colors to support the LGBTQ community.

June is Pride Month, during that time, Skittles will sell limited edition Pride Packs, featuring a colorless design with colorless candies inside.

King of counter-intuitive for Pride Month, which is typically filled with rainbows, a symbol of gay pride.

Skittles says it’s replacing the rainbow with “much-needed conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and a visible stand of solidarity.”

The bags read, “Only one rainbow matters during Pride.”

Skittles says the “Give the Rainbow” campaign will support GLAAD, giving the advocacy group $1 per pack purchased, up to $100,000.