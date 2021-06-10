Six Flags announces opening date of Jersey Devil Coaster, the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind

The Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, originally scheduled to debut in 2020, will finally open to the public on June 13, following a press-only preview on June 10.(Six Flags Great Adventure)

(NEXSTAR) – Six Flags is teasing a devilishly good time on its newest ride.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, has announced the official opening date of its long-awaited Jersey Devil Coaster, which is being billed as the “tallest, fastest and longest” single-rail coaster in the world.

The coaster, originally scheduled to debut in 2020, will finally open to the public on June 13, following a press-only preview on June 10. Six Flags Members and those with season passes will also be granted early access to the ride starting on June 11.

The Jersey Devil Coaster will climb 130 feet into the air, reach top speeds of up to 58 miles per hour, and carry riders across over 3,000 feet of track. (Six Flags Great Adventure)

Guests on the Jersey Devil Coaster can expect a “cutting-edge” experience, according to Six Flags. The coaster will climb 130 feet into the air, reach top speeds of up to 58 miles per hour, and carry riders across over 3,000 feet of track — all of which are touted as world records for a roller coaster that operates along a single-rail, I-beam track. Riders can expect an 87-degree drop and a total of three inversions, as well.

“We’ll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine,” said the park’s president. (Six Flags Great Adventure)

Named after the fabled Jersey Devil said to inhabit New Jersey’s Pine Barrens forest, the Jersey Devil Coaster will also incorporate elements of local folklore into its theme, specifically inside the entrance, and on the ride cars itself.

“Jersey Devil folklore has been a source of fear and intrigue here in the Pine Barrens for more than 200 years,” said John Winkler, the park president of Six Flags Great Adventure, in a press release.

“We’ll immerse riders in this iconic piece of New Jersey history on our monstrous, new scream machine.”