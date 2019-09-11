Six eclectic acts face off against four Golden Buzzers in AGT’s last semifinal round

(WCMH) — Six eclectic and unique acts faced off against four Golden Buzzer recipients Tuesday night in the last semifinal round of this season’s America’s Got Talent.

The 10 acts put it all on the line, hoping to impress the judges and home viewers, both of whom will ultimately decide who moves on to next week’s finals.

Singer Luke Islam, the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company, acrobatic dance troupe V. Unbeatable, and opera singer Emmane Beasha all received Golden Buzzers earlier in the season, which automatically sent them to the quarterfinal round.

The other acts from Tuesday faced an additional Judges Cut round before moving on.

The other acts that performed Tuesday were:

Vocal group Voices of Service, which is a group comprised of current and retired military service members who perform in support of veterans organizations, government agencies, military bases, and other organizations.

Blacklight painter Alex Dowis, an artist from the Czech Republic who uses fluorescent paints and blacklighting to create stunning works of art. He’s been painting since childhood, with some of his work being based off-street art and graffiti.

Singer/guitarist Chris Kläfford, a 30-year-old who has never given up on his dream of performing, even when times got tough. He started playing the guitar at 9 and has never formulated a backup plan should his performing career not take off.

Stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller, who was born with ectrodactyly, which is a birth defect where one or more of the middle fingers on the hand do not form. Neinmiller describes himself as the “cripple-threat of comedy,” using his views as a disabled American to power his act.

Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek, 18, hails from Poland. His unique percussive fingerstyle on the fretboard allows Marcin to combine Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony with System of a Down’s “Toxcity” or Paganini’s “Caprice No.24” with The Surfaris’ “Wipeout,” all of which he’s performed this season.

Magician Dom Chambers, 26, was first introduced to magic when he was six years old. The blend of technology and beer in his performances has set him apart from traditional magic acts.

Last week, five finalists were chosen, the top three by audience vote.

Singers Kodi Lee and Benicio Bryant and violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa all advanced automatically thanks to the viewers’ votes.

They are joined by Light Balance Kids, who were saved in the Dunkin’ Save lightning round. The Ndiovu Youth Choir was saved by a 3-1 vote of the judges.

The five finalists from this week will be revealed Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.