Breaking News
Trump acquitted in impeachment trial, here’s how Ohio’s senators voted
Live Now
Anthony Pardon trial continues after first day of witness testimony

Sitcom legends return in new NBC comedy

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — Sitcom queen Fran Drescher, of ‘The Nanny’ fame, is pairing up with ‘Wings’ alum Steven Weber for a return to prime-time in NBC’s new comedy, ‘Indebted.’

Drescher and Weber play aging parents forced to move in with their adult son and his better half, played by Adam Pally and Abby Elliott, after losing their fortune.

The young couple, who are parents, become sandwiched between generations. This makes for some hilarious — and relatable — situations viewers of all ages are sure to enjoy.

“It’s baby boomers meets millennials, but who’s the parents is often blurred,” Drescher says.

‘Indebted’ premieres Thursday, February 6, at 9:30 p.m. on NBC4, right after ‘Will & Grace.’ The new show will round out a 90-minute comedy block that begins with the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Steven Weber as Stew, Fran Drescher as Debbie, Adam Pally as Dave, Abby Elliott as Rebecca — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode — Pictured: (l-r) Abby Elliott as Rebecca, Adam Pally as Dave — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • UNINSURED — Season Pilot — Pictured: (l-r) Steven Weber as Stew, Fran Drescher as Debbie, Adam Pally as Dave, Abby Elliott as Rebecca — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Steven Weber as Stew, Fran Drescher as Debbie — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Abby Elliott as Rebecca, Jessy Hodges as Joanna, Adam Pally as Dave — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Anders Garrett as Jonah, Abby Elliott as Rebecca, Steven Weber as Stew — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Adam Pally as Dave, Anders Garrett as Jonah, Steven Weber as Stew, Abby Elliott as Rebecca, Fran Drescher as Debbie, Margo Heck as Hazel — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Steven Weber as Stew, Fran Drescher as Debbie — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Fran Drescher as Debbie, Steven Weber as Stew — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Steven Weber as Stew, Fran Drescher as Debbie, Adam Pally as Dave — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
  • INDEBTED — “Pilot” Episode 101 — Pictured: (l-r) Abby Elliott as Rebecca, Steven Weber as Stew, Fran Drescher as Debbie, Adam Pally as Dave — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools