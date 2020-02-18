Single mom confronts intruder — 14-year-old daughter gets gun

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KPRC) — A single mom in Texas chased off an intruder Friday morning, while her three daughters were home alone.

It happened in Highlands, which is east of Houston.

Tracie Keene said after she left for work, her 18-year-old daughter made a frantic phone call, saying a man was standing outside their window.

Keene immediately raced home, while her 14-year-old daughter, who has been trained to use a gun, jumped into action. She got a gun out of the lockbox, loaded it and was prepared to use it if she had to.

“I mean, I was hoping I didn’t have to use it, but if I did, yes, I would have been able to,” said Lorelai Willis.

Luckily, Lorelai didn’t have to use the gun. Keene got home just in time, and the man ran away.

She followed him to a nearby church and confronted him.

