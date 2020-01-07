Teen singer receives first Golden Buzzer of America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2

(WCMH) — A teen singer from Norway received the first Golden Buzzer of season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Angelina Jordan, the 2014 winner of Norway’s Got Talent, received the first Golden Buzzer of the season from returning judge Heidi Klum during Monday’s season premiere.

Jordan, 13, performed a version of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” featuring a unique arrangement that drew praise from judge Simon Cowell.

According to the official AGT website, at age 7, Jordan won “Norway’s Got Talent” performing Billie Holiday’s “Gloomy Sunday.” Her videos have received more than 300 million views on YouTube and more than 1 billion views on Facebook.

Jordan has performed for Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and raised over 21 million euros for children in need. One of her most memorable performances was performing with the legendary Quincy Jones in London in 2018.

The second season of “The Champions” features all-star acts, which include former winners and finalists, competing against one another in the ultimate celebration of worldwide creativity and talent.

This season’s judges’ panel includes executive producer Simon Cowell, global superstar Heidi Klum, “AGT’s” longest-running judge Howie Mandel and the newest addition, singer, songwriter and author Alesha Dixon, who joins “Champions” from the smash hit “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Terry Crews will return as host of “Champions,” a role he also recently filled this past season on the summer hit “America’s Got Talent.”

A panel of “America’s Got Talent” superfans will have the opportunity to take part in the voting process for the upcoming season.

The first four episodes will each showcase 10 acts, with three acts from each week moving on to the Semifinals and one receiving a Golden Buzzer to advance straight to the Finals. The Semifinals will cut those 12 acts in half, and the six that continue will compete against the four Golden Buzzer recipients for the ultimate title of World Champion!