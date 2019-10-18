Silent epidemic: Youth suicides show alarming spike

NEW YORK (NBC News) A new report by the Centers for Disease Control is bringing renewed and urgent attention to the growing number of young people dying by suicide and homicide.



The report, released Thursday, reveals suicides among Americans ages 10 to 24 rose 58 percent between 2007 and 2017.

Among 10-14 year olds it tripled during the same time period.

Health experts aren’t certain what’s driving the increase, but suspect heavy use of social media may be a contributing factor, as well as an overall increase in stress at school, at home and in regards to the future.



“These children are very vulnerable by nature, by the way they’re developing, cognitively, emotionally socially,” says child psychologist Dr. Emily Mudd.



Homicides within the 10-24 age category are also climbing, increasing 18 percent between 2014 to 2017.

