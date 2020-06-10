Side-By-Side: Babies Born Together Become Fathers Together

(WVVA/NBC News) Adam Dent and Tyler Brooks may have met in a hospital nursery in West Virginia’s Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

They were born on the same day, May 14th 1996, but they didn’t become friends until elementary school.

They’ve shared many things since then, and now they have found themselves back a familiar place. Their journey to fatherhood has taken an amazing story and added an unbelievable twist: The births of their children also occurred on the same day: Sunday June, 7th at Princeton Community Hospital.

“It’s pretty crazy. Our parents think we need to play the lottery. It will be one crazy story to tell them one day,” Brooks says.

The babies were born just 10 hours apart: Lexi Grace Brooks at 1:14 pm and Liam Walker Dent arrived at 11:18 pm.

It’s been a whirlwind ever since for these best friends and now, first time fathers.

“It’s been a blessing. We’ve been face-timing each other. Even our babies have been face-timing each other. We’ve already talked about when we get our of here how the four our us, and our children will take a picture together,” Dent laughs.

