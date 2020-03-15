Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Earth Temple Grace Life Nazarene Havens Corners Church Karl Rd Baptist Church Life Community Church Mountview Christian Church Northwest Presbyterian Church Northwest United Methodist Church Rehoboth Temple Church of Christ Second Community Church St. Paul Lutheran Church - Westerville Trinity UMC Victory Hill Church

Shot 9 times during mosque massacre, survivor overcomes fear

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Temel Atacocugu was shot nine times during last year’s massacre at two New Zealand mosques in which 51 people were killed. A year after the shooting, he is slowly overcoming his physical and psychological injuries and has even found himself ready to face a childhood fear: sharks. Atacocugu no longer needs a wheelchair or cane and is playing soccer again with his buddies. He’s been seeing a psychologist who’s helping him work through the images and flashbacks that still haunt him. He says his whole life has been turned upside down but he’s spiritually stronger than before.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools