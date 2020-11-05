Shop early: Retails team up for ‘Cash Back Days’

(NBC News) — The holidays are just around the corner and a little retail therapy might be just what you need this week.

Retail marketing giant Klaviyo says their recent survey found shoppers have already started to check gifts off those wish lists.

“Thirty percent of respondents have already spent money on holiday gifts so far this year, and 75 percent of them said that they would buy before Black Friday-Cyber Monday for the holiday season,” says Klaviyo’s Jake Cohen.

According to the National Retail Federation, several major retailers are getting a jump on the season as well, launching their holiday campaigns a few weeks early.

Hundreds of stores have teamed up with RetailMeNot.com to offer up to 20 percent cash back for online purchases through midnight Friday.

Shoppers can watch for flash deals and get cash back on items already on sale.

RetailMeNot’s Sara Skirboll suggests using their Deal Finder, which automatically applies coupons and cashback offers at checkout, and more importantly suggests pressing pause before purchasing.

“You want to make sure you’re doing your research or price comparing to make sure you’re really getting the best deal,” she advises. “A couple of minutes searching around could save you an extra couple bucks.”