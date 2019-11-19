Shocking footage shows woman braving brushfire to save injured koala

Live Now
AUSTRALIA (KXAN) — Shocking footage shows a woman rescuing a badly burnt and wailing koala from an Australian bushfire.

The marsupial was spotted crossing a road among the flames in New South Wales Tuesday.

A local woman rushed to the koala’s aid, wrapping the animal in her shirt and a blanket and pouring water over it. She said she would transport the injured koala to the nearby koala hospital.

Australia’s koala populations have been a major victim of the flames, with more than 350 of the marsupials possibly killed in a major habitat.

The country is prone to bushfires in its dry, hot summers, but fierce blazes have been sparked early, in the southern spring, by a long drought and soaring temperatures.

