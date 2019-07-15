Sherrod Brown visits southern border facility Sunday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR/WCMH) — Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown called for investigations into the detention of migrant children as he toured the southern border in Texas Sunday.

Brown is the second of Ohio’s two senators to make such a trip in as many days.

Prior to the visit, Brown called for the passage of an immigration bill to stop the Trump administration’s policy of separating children at the border.

Following his visit, Brown’s view remains unchanged.

“Immigrants come to this country, they work as just as hard or harder than anybody,” Brown said Sunday. “They pay their taxes, they want to send their kids to school, they join the military. They do all the things we ask of people in this country. That’s why we need accountability for our government. That’s why we need an openness and transparency.”

Brown met with immigration advocates such as the Annunciation House as he toured a refugee shelter near the border.

Brown also joined a roundtable discussion with migrant families at the Border Network for Human Rights. Speakers there shared their experiences about crossing the border and the administration’s Mexico policy.

Vice President Mike Pence visited southern border facilities on Friday to see the current conditions for himself.

Pence’s office said he joined the Senate Judiciary Committee to tour that city’s section of the border with Mexico that included Sen. Rob Portman from Ohio.

The stop included a visit to a processing center where migrants are being housed.

Pence participated in a roundtable discussion on what the administration says is the “Humanitarian Crisis” at the southern border.

Pence and Brown’s visit come in the wake of a report released last week that details “dangerous overcrowding” and unsanitary conditions at border detention centers.

Brown said he asked federal officials for permission to tour border patrol detention facilities, but said he wasn’t allowed access.