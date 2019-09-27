Sheriff’s deputy slain during traffic stop near Houston

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed while making a traffic stop near Houston.

The incident happened about 12:45 p.m. Friday in a residential cul-de-sac 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 10-year veteran of his force was making the traffic stop when someone approached him from behind and shot him multiple times. The deputy was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

I’m sad to share with you that we’ve lost one of our own. Our @HCSOTexas was unable to recover from his injuries. There are no words to convey our sadness. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2019

Gonzalez says a suspect has been detained.

The deputy’s identity hasn’t been released, but Gonzalez says he is well-known to the community and a close friend.