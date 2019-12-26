Sheriff: Suspected porch pirates flip car with 108 packages inside during chase

DURHAM, Calif. (WCMH) — Police in California say a pair of suspected porch pirates were arrested after flipping their car during a chase with officers.

It happened on December 23 around 1:50 a.m. A deputy responded to a report of someone taking mail from mailboxes, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy spotted the vehicle, and the driver tried to flee. During the chase, the suspect lost control and overturned his car.

During a search of the car, deputies found 108 packages addressed to 56 people at 37 different addresses. Deputies also found meth and a wallet containing multiple gift cards and prepaid cards.

Jeremy Blumlein, 41 and Breanna Maier, 26 were uninjured. Both were arrested.

Blumlein was arrested for felony reckless evading, identity theft, mail theft, violation of probation, and possession of a controlled substance. Maier was arrested for identity theft, mail theft, and violation of probation.