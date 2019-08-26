Shelter dog with terminal cancer finds forever home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Virginia (CNN) — For animals in shelters, it’s difficult waiting for their forever home. It’s even harder for a dog who has an aggressive form of Melanoma, and just a few years to live.

As he waited to be adopted, the shelter wanted to do something special.

“We started to think, ‘What is something special we can do for this sweet pup,'” said Kaicee Robertson of the Richmond Animal League.

With puppy dog eyes and those floppy ears.

“He loves attention when you have a spare moment to snuggle him,” Robertson said.

She said she fell instantly in love with Bebe.

“Bebe, sit. Bebe, shake,” Robertson said. “He’s just a nice dog.”

But inside his well-mannered exterior, in May, a vet diagnosed the six-year-old dog with terminal Melanoma.

“Bebe’s story hit us all a little hard because he does have such a short timeline left,” Robertson said. “We’re not really sure how long he has left, we just know at most 2 years.”

With time running out, the staff at the Richmond Animal League wanted Bebe to feel special.

“What if we give Bebe a big day out, Bebe’s big day out,” Robertson said.

It was a Thursday full of car rides, shopping…

“He wound up with two bags of dog treats, two dog chews.”

…and ice cream.

“He got cool whip and sprinkles, we also had the cherry on top,” Robertson said.

She admits finding Bebe his forever home has been difficult.

“It’s always a big ask, to ask somebody to adopt a dog or cat who knowingly has a lot of medical issues,” Robertson said.

However, she remains determined.

“We want those two years to be in a home and we really wanted to get Bebe`s story out there and let everyone know how special he is,” she said.

There truly is a cherry on top of the end of this story because Bebe was adopted over the weekend.

His new owner said she saw the shelter’s Instagram post and thought they’d be perfect together.

She said he’s doing great in his new home.