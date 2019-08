Shelter dog becomes Disney star in upcoming ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake

An Arizona rescue dog is going to star in Disney’s remake of ‘Lady and the Tramp.’

‘Monte’ is a two-year-old Terrier mix rescued by Animal Services in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

But he was transferred to Phoenix, where animal trainers were looking for rescue dogs to cast in the live remain of the movie.

Monte was chosen for the role.

“In 25 years of HALO helping animals live on, we haven’t had a movie star. So we’re getting goosebumps constantly when we hear the phone ring and wanting to hear more about Monte and his life in Hollywood,” said Erin Denmark, the Outreach Manager at HALO Animal Rescue.

A trainer adopted him and says Monte has been a happy guy filming and making publicity appearances.

And managers at the Halo Animal Rescue are thrilled.