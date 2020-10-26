Shawnee State University to host Drive By & Apply Event for high school seniors

PORTSMOUTH, OH — Shawnee State University will host a Drive By & Apply event on Tuesday, Oct. 27 for high school seniors who wish to apply to the college.

Shawnee State University’s Office of Admission officials say that along with Financial Aid representatives, they will be available to answer questions regarding Shawnee State’s application process from the applicant’s cars.

Attendees can meet with admission representatives between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be optional campus and housing tours available during the event.

The event will take place at the intersection of 3rd Street and Waller Street at the East Entrance of Shawnee State University’s campus.