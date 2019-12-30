Sharon Stone blocked from dating app Bumble

(WCMH) — Sharon Stone said Monday morning that she was banned from the dating app Bumble after users reported that her account was fake.
The actress said in a Twitter post, “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”
The Basic Instinct star then tweeted a screenshot of the message that showed that she was blocked.
A representative of Bumble eventually replied to Stone and let her know that her account was reinstated.
Bumble is an application created by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd. For heterosexual matches, only female users can make contact with matches.
The app also has a BFF mode for users to find platonic friends.