Sharon Stone blocked from dating app Bumble

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: Sharon Stone attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement on December 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(WCMH) — Sharon Stone said Monday morning that she was banned from the dating app Bumble after users reported that her account was fake.

The actress said in a Twitter post, “I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

The Basic Instinct star then tweeted a screenshot of the message that showed that she was blocked.

A representative of Bumble eventually replied to Stone and let her know that her account was reinstated.

AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝 — Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019

Bumble is an application created by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd. For heterosexual matches, only female users can make contact with matches.

The app also has a BFF mode for users to find platonic friends.