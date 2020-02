(CNN) — To honor the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, the drink will be available throughout the U.S. starting Wednesday.

It has been three years since the mint green shake was last sold nationally.

The Shamrock Shake was originally rolled out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 1970.

New this year, McDonald’s is introducing the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

Both minty desserts will be available for a limited time.